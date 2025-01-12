Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said former President Goodluck Jonathan, will not come back in 2027.

Akinniyi said Jonathan said no political party would hand over their Presidential ticket to Jonathan.

Akinniyi said Jonathan is now an Elder statesman and can only give advice to the government. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

The PDP chieftain said Jonathan is an Elder statesman and can only give advice to the government and those in power.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, January 12.

Akinniyi said Jonathan cannot return to power like Ghana’s President, John Mahama, who was re-elected after he lost power 8 years ago.

He added that Jonathan left power over 10 years ago with no vibrant political activities.

According to Akinniyi, he doubts if Jonathan can pull any substantial population in his favour in the 2027 general election.

“Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan won't come back going by the structures of his political party. He has been out of the system on National assignment for Nigeria in other countries on the African Continent.

“As it stands, no party will hand over their Presidential ticket to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. He is an Elder statesman and can only give advice to the government.

“Also, he has been out of power for over 10 years with no vibrant political activities — observing the infightings in his party. I doubt if he can pull any substantial population in his favour in any general election."

Legit.ng recalls that Ghanaians were urged to be patriotic and work for peaceful, free, and transparent elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the presidential election.

Jonathan led a delegation of the West African Elders Forum observation mission to cover the Ghanaian presidential election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, contested against Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Why Jonathan is last thing Nigeria need

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the coordinator of Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, reacted to the report that the PDP has invited Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Agaba said there are some questions surrounding Jonathan's alleged candidacy to seek re-election against President Bola Tinubu.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the political analyst said the last thing Nigeria need is an "accidental president" as the country is currently grappling with numerous challenges.

