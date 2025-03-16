Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has dismissed claims that he is leaving the APC for the SDP, reaffirming his loyalty to the ruling party

Lawan's media aide emphasized that he has never switched parties, tracing his political journey from APP to ANPP and later to APC, where he remains a key stakeholder

Lawan expressed strong backing for Governor Mai Mala Buni’s governance in Yobe State and President Tinubu’s policies, pledging to work toward the party’s success

Former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has dismissed reports suggesting he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Yobe North lawmaker reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling party, stating that he remains committed to its goals and leadership.

Lawan clears air on exiting APC

Reacting to the speculation, Lawan’s media aide, Ezrel Tabiowo, issued a statement on Sunday, March 16, clarifying that the reports were untrue and misleading, Vanguard reported.

“The office of Senator Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President and representative of Yobe North, is aware of certain posters and claims circulating, alleging that he intends to leave the APC for the SDP.

“These claims are completely false and baseless. Senator Lawan remains a dedicated member of the APC, a party he has supported and contributed to since its inception," the statement read.

Lawan speaks on political journey

The statement further highlighted Lawan’s long-standing commitment to his political affiliations, emphasizing that he has never switched parties throughout his career, Leadership reported.

“Since entering the National Assembly in 1999, first as a member of the House of Representatives and later as a Senator, Lawan has remained consistent in his political alignment.

"He was elected under the platform of the All People’s Party (APP), which later became the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). When the ANPP merged with other parties to form the APC in 2013, he remained a core part of the movement,” the statement noted.

Lawan backs APC leadership

Lawan also expressed his continued support for Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“He fully supports Governor Buni’s governance efforts in Yobe and is committed to working alongside him for the development of the state.

“Additionally, Lawan backs President Tinubu’s policies and reforms aimed at addressing Nigeria’s challenges and believes in the administration’s vision for national progress," the statement added.

With this statement, Lawan has put an end to speculation about his political allegiance, reaffirming his commitment to the APC and its leadership.

