The former publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state, Cajethan Duke, has explained why he resigned from his position

Duke said it is time to focus and speak for the interest of his people in Ngor-Okpala local government area

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Duke said Ngor-Okpala is the most marginalised local government area in Imo state

Owerri, Imo state - The former publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state, Cajethan Duke, said he left the ruling party to focus on promoting the interest of his people.

Legit.ng recalls that Duke said he decided to resign as the APC spokesperson in Imo state after consulting with his family and political associates.

According to Duke, the next line of action is to focus on the broader interest of the people instead of partisan sentiments.

Duke said he was promoting those things that APC wants him to sell to the people of Imo state but it is now time to speak for his people ahead of the next governorship election.

Duke, who is Ngor Okpala said his people are most marginalized in terms of the allocation of power, and allocation of resources in the state.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng after he tendered his resignation letter and left his position as the APC spokesperson in the state.

“What I was doing before was to promote those things that APC wants to do so that the people can buy into them, and promote it in such a way that it will become attractive to the people that was my responsibility.”

He said it was time to align with his people and speak about their interests.

“I want to speak for the people I am talking about the place I come from. I come from a particular local government that is the most marginalized in terms of power, allocation of power, and allocation of resources. And for over three decades, we have been in this wilderness, crying for help and asking for the state to identify us and hear us according to our aides.”

Providing more details about the reason by he left the APC, he said:

“Governor Hope Uzodinma, in his magnanimity and as a true statesman, understands that leadership in the state, for us to have stable leadership in the state, we must have a template - a road map for achieving political stability in the state, and that leads to what we call political equity in the state. That template now, according to the governor is that the next governor will come from Owerri Zone.

“In Owerri zone, we have nine local governments, and we have four political blocks. Out of these four political blocks, it is only Ngor-Okpala that has not produced even a deputy speaker of the House of Assembly.

“We have not produced a speaker and deputy speaker since the current democracy of 1999 till date. We have not produced a senator. We have not produced the deputy governor. We have not even produced a minister. So we are crying, we are agitating that he who goes to equity must go with clean hands.

“The people of Ngor-Okpala are now asking Imo state and the people of Owerri in particular to look towards our direction. So my new role now is to be able to sell this idea, to sell this narrative, to be able to market this narrative so that at the end of the day, every political party in Imo state will look towards Ngor-Okpala in their choice of gubernatorial candidate.”

PDP Suffers Major Setback in Imo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former PDP stalwarts Chris Okewulonu and Chuma Nnaji have defected to the APC, citing disillusionment with their former party.

Okewulonu praised Governor Uzodimma’s infrastructural achievements and leadership as reasons for joining the APC.

Governor Uzodimma welcomed the defectors, calling their decision a testament to APC’s growing influence in Imo state.

