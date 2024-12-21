Former PDP stalwarts Chris Okewulonu and Chuma Nnaji have defected to the APC, citing disillusionment with their former party

Okewulonu praised Governor Hope Uzodimma’s infrastructural achievements and leadership as reasons for joining the APC

Governor Uzodimma welcomed the defectors, calling their decision a testament to APC’s growing influence in Imo state

Two prominent political figures in Imo State, Chris Okewulonu, a former Chief of Staff to ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha, and Chuma Nnaji, Ihedioha’s former deputy governorship candidate, have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo, along with their supporters, made the move during a ceremony on Friday at the APC secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

Leaders consulted necessary parties before decision

Okewulonu, who had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier this year, addressed the gathering, explaining the reasons behind his departure from his former party.

He stated that his decision to leave the PDP was the result of extensive reflection and consultations with his family, political colleagues, and well-wishers.

Okewulonu remarked:

“My decision was rooted in my conviction that the values which originally attracted me to the PDP had been eroded and lost over time.”

He further described how his break from active politics allowed him to reassess the political landscape in Imo state and evaluate his role in shaping its future.

Okewulonu praises current Imo government

With critical reflection on the state of opposition politics in Nigeria, Okewulonu acknowledged that despite the struggles within key opposition parties, the APC had become a more viable platform for effecting positive change in Imo.

He commended the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, particularly the achievements of the administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

“I have come to the inescapable conviction that the 3R administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma has meant well for the people of Imo State,” Okewulonu said

Imo Governor Uzodimma welcomes new members

Governor Uzodimma, who welcomed the defectors, described their move as a significant endorsement of the APC’s growing influence in the state.

“The real state owners are coming back to the party,” he said, adding that APC was now recognized as the party that genuinely cared for the people of Imo.

The governor also drew a parallel between Okewulonu and Nnaji’s defection and the recruitment of top-tier players in sports, likening their entry into the APC to the arrival of football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“This is a victory for Imo State, and we must continue working towards solving the problems of our people,” Uzodimma concluded.

