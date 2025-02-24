Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has defected from the PDP back to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, with his return officially announced at a grand rally in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, described the defection of Sani and other politicians as a boost for the APC

While his move has been celebrated by APC supporters, a political analyst Hamma Hayatu raised concerns over Sani’s track record as a senator, questioning his contributions to Kaduna Central during his tenure

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani recently switched political allegiance once again, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was formally announced during a grand rally held at Murtala Square, Kaduna, on Saturday, February 15.

Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani, officially received Shehu Sani and other returning politicians, describing their move as a boost for the APC.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the governor expressed confidence in the party’s growing influence.

"The strength and dominance of our great party were on full display today as we hosted a Stakeholders Meeting and Grand Rally in Kaduna. Political figures from other parties who joined us were formally welcomed," he stated.

Governor Sani also highlighted his administration’s efforts in infrastructure, security, education, and rural development, while APC stakeholders pledged their support for the government’s agenda.

Questions raised over Sani’s track record

However, Shehu Sani’s return to the APC has not been without controversy, as critics have questioned his achievements during his tenure as senator from 2015 to 2019.

A political analyst Hamma Hayatu while speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, February 22, raised concerns over his legacy.

"Shehu Sani served as a senator for four years, yet there is little evidence of lasting contributions.

"I have seen House of Representatives members initiating road projects, and we have witnessed what [former Governor] El-Rufai accomplished in Kaduna North. What exactly did Shehu Sani do for the people of Kaduna Central?" the analyst questioned.

This critique has sparked discussions on the role and impact of political figures, with many calling on Sani to outline his achievements in office.

Despite the criticism, Sani’s supporters argue that his influence extends beyond infrastructure, emphasizing his role in advocating for human rights, transparency, and social justice. They believe his legislative efforts and public engagement should also be considered part of his political legacy.

Shehu Sani speaks on Tinubu's tax reforms

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Sani said northerners could not hold President Tinubu to ransom with the tax reforms over his re-election in 2027.

Sani said those attacking Tinubu over the tax reforms were silent during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office because he was a northerner.

He said Buhari failed to construct any major road in the north, could not activate the Mambila power plant, and spent billions on agriculture but had nothing to show for it.

