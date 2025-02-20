Retired Brig.-Gen. Oluwole Rotimi has denied claims by ex-Osun State Governor Bisi Akande that he warned the late Bola Ige of the consequences if he left the Obasanjo-led administration

Rotimi made this clarification in Ibadan on Thursday, February 20, insisting that he only advised Ige to remain in the government

Akande had previously alleged that Rashidi Ladoja might have key information regarding Ige’s assassination, and this revelation has stirred fresh concerns in the polity

Former military governor of the Old Western State, Retired Brig.-Gen. Oluwole Rotimi, has denied a claim by Chief Bisi Akande, the former Governor of Osun state, that he told the late Bola Ige he would face consequences if he left the Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration.

Bola Ige's murder: Former military governor speaks

Rotimi revealed this at a news conference held in Ibadan on Thursday, February 20, to mark his 90th birthday.

The retired general said ex-President Obasanjo had called him when he wanted to change his cabinet to speak to Ige, not to contemplate walking out of his government, The Punch reported.

Rotimi maintained that his role in the matter was that he only advised Ige to remain in the government and, not to threaten him about the consequences of his decision.

“There was a lot of pressure on Ige to leave the Obasanjo government from people, including Prof. Wole Soyinka.

“I now advised Chief Bola Ige, ‘Please, don’t do it. Obasanjo did not make a mistake in appointing you a minister in his government, and he appreciates your usefulness to his government’.

“I did not say if he left, something would happen to him.

“That I advised Chief Bola Ige not to walk out of Obasanjo’s government is a fact, but I did not tell him there would be consequences should he do it.

“First and foremost, that is what I want to clarify,” Rotimi said on Thursday.

Bola Ige murder: What Akande said

Recall a former governor of Osun state, Bisi Akande, had raised concerns about the unresolved assassination of Ige, a former minister of justice of Nigeria, asserting that Ladoja may have vital information regarding the murder.

In a recent interview with broadcaster, Edmund Obilo, Akande, 86, lamented that key figures who might have shed more light on the case, including a former Oyo state governor, Lam Adesina, had died.

Akande, had said:

“There are many things that die with people. I know Lam Adesina went to court over the matter, and I also know his successor, (Rashidi) Ladoja withdrew the case. Ask Ladoja, he would know more about Bola Ige’s death."

Bola Ige’s murder: Son speaks

Meanwhile, in an interview, also with Obilo, Architect Muyiwa Ige, son of the late Ige, provided a first-hand account of the tragic day his father was assassinated.

Muyiwa recounted the harrowing event, shedding light on a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history, unveiling layers of mystery, pain, and resilience.

He said his dad returned from a trip to Lagos, and about 10 minutes later, the murderers came in and carried out their cruel act.

Bola Ige’s daughter reflects on father's assassination

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funsho Adegbola, daughter of the late Ige, recounted the symbolic warnings that preceded her father's assassination.

Adegbola recalled a troubling dream in which she was mourning, dressed in black. When she confided in her father, his response was both reassuring and unsettling:

