Benin City, Edo state - The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, accused suspended 18 local government council chairmen of remitting over N12 billion to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Okpebholo alleged that the suspended local government chairmen remitted N800 million every month for 18 months.

Okpebholo explained that money was remitted using the tag “Environmental security funding" Photo credit: @m_akpakomiza

The governor said the money was tagged “Environmental security funding”.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, he disclosed when the acting Chairmen and Councilors paid him a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City on Tuesday, January 7.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor explained that he discovered this during a meeting with the Accountant-General.

The Edo state governor said he got the information from the book and the spending had no explanation.

“I picked interest in some of the spending because I saw an item which was tagged “Environmental security funding.

“I have never heard of that before, and the amount involved was huge, N800 million every month. These Chairmen were contributing this money and gave it to leaders of a party.”

Okpebholo said his deputy had a meeting with the former Chairmen to explain the money allocated to Environmental Security funding, but they could not after two weeks.

“He asked them to provide their books, and they agreed and said they would in 24 hours, but the Deputy said no, Iet it be in 48 hours.

“But these Chairmen didn’t obey the instructions in two weeks as none of them submitted their books.”

