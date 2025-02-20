Former military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has opened up on the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Former military president Ibrahim Babangida said the June 12, 1993, presidential election was annulled for “national interest”.

Babangida said he accepts full responsibility for all decisions taken about the June 12 election.

The June 12 1993 presidential election was widely believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

IBB as he is fondly called said all the mistakes, oversights, and missteps happen in quick succession under his watch.

He said this during the launch of his autobiography “A Journey in Service” in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

As reported by Channels Television, the former military president said:

“As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken by me. And June 12 happened under my watch. Mistakes, oversights, and missteps happen in quick succession but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in extreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive,”

“Our nation’s march to democracy was interrupted, a fact that I deeply regret. But Nigeria survived and democracy is still alive, a testament to our resilience and commitment to progress. This book is part of my personal story with national history.”

Babangida conceded that late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the disputed June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties.

However, in his autobiography: 'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

Legit.ng also reported that Babangida explained how late General Sani Abacha-led forces annulled the June 12 election.

Babangida said he was in Katsina state to commiserate over the death of Musa Yar’Adua when the election was annulled.

