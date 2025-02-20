Aliko Dangote has pledged N8 billion for the establishment of the IBB Presidential Library, with a promise to donate N2 billion annually for four years and to continue if necessary

Abdulsamad Rabiu, who described the library as a “sanctuary of memory” also contributed N5 billion, and hailed Babangida's legacy

Other prominent donors included Theophilus Danjuma (N3 billion), Godswill Akpabio (N50 million), Arthur Eze (N500 million), and Mustafa Chike-Obi (N100 million)

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, were part of the dignitaries that raised billions of naira for the establishment of a presidential library for former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday.

Dangote pledges N2 billion annually for four years

Dangote announced a donation of N6 billion, saying that he will be supporting the project with N2 billion annually for a period of four years. He added that he will continue the contribution if the project drags beyond four years.

“I will contribute N2b annually for the next four years, which is N8b to the development of the IBB Presidential Library. If the project drags more than four years, I will continue to pay N2b every year,” Dangote said.

Dangote hailed Babangida as the one that established private sector in Nigeria, saying that all the bigwigs in the private sector toady was created by the ex-military leader.

He recalled how Babangida gave almost 30 of them banking licenses on a particular day.

Abdulsamad pledges N5 billion for IBB's library

Abdulsamad commended Babangida for the book and presidential library launched, announcing a donation of N5 billion for the project.

“We are gathered to celebrate more than a person, a building, or an archive. We are gathered to celebrate a sanctuary of memory, a testament to the vision, complexity, and enduring legacies of one of Nigeria’s transformative leaders, General Ibrahim Babangida,” Abdulsamad said.

TY Danjuma, Akpabio, other donors

Founder of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Theophilus Danjuma, donated N3 billion; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, donated N50 million; Arthur Eze donated N500 million; and Mustafa Chike-Obi donated N100 million.

