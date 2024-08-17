President Bola Tinubu congratulated former head of state General Ibrahim Babangida on his 83rd birthday, acknowledging his significant contributions to Nigeria's development

State House, Abuja—President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former head of state General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on his 83rd birthday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, announced this in a statement on Saturday, August 17.

Tinubu praises IBB for infrastructure development

In the statement, Tinubu highlighted Babangida's significant contributions to the nation's development, particularly in the area of infrastructure.

The president specifically commended the former leader for his role in completing the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which was the longest bridge in Africa at the time of its inauguration.

“The president acknowledges the role of General Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and commends him for his services to the nation," Ngelale said in the statement posted on X.

IBB at 83: Tinubu sends best wishes for good health

President Tinubu also extended his best wishes to Babangida, often called "IBB," hoping for many more years of good health for the former military leader.

Babangida served as Nigeria's military president from 1985 to 1993.

Babangida distances self from post endorsing military takeover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that General Babangida said claims that he endorsed a military takeover due to the current hardship in Nigeria are fake.

A parody account on X (formerly Twitter), @General_Ibbro, recently posted that Babangida endorsed the virtues of military rule over democratic governance. The social media user’s comment comes amid protests against hardship in several Nigerian cities.

On Sunday, August 4, Babangida, through his media office, signed by Mahmud Abdullahi, denied the report and asserted that “the solution to our problems, as he had said previously, is ‘more’ democracy, not less.”

