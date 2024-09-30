Nigeria is celebrating its 64th Independence Day anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, and the great question had been, what was its greatest achievement

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, gave a striking response to the question

Since October 1, 1960, when Nigeria got its independence from the colonial master, the country has experienced several military rules

Nigeria celebrates its independence day at 64, and its greatest achievement has been its long democratic rule since 1999.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, gave the opinion while speaking on the 64th independent anniversary of the country.

According to Gaffar:

“A long stream of democratic rule since 1999 where we have been able to have elections consistently without military interjection.”

Nigeria's journey to 64th independence day

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960. The country's first prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, played a key role in the transition to independence. However, the early years of independence were marked by regional and ethnic tensions, which ultimately led to the collapse of the First Republic in 1966.

In January 1966, a military coup led by General Aguiyi Ironsi overthrew the democratically elected government, marking the beginning of military rule in Nigeria. Ironsi's regime was short-lived, as another coup in July 1966 led by General Yakubu Gowon took control. Gowon's regime ruled Nigeria throughout the Biafran Civil War (1967-1970), which resulted in significant human suffering and economic devastation.

In 1975, General Murtala Mohammed seized power in a coup, initiating a series of military regimes that would rule Nigeria for the next two decades. Mohammed's successor, General Olusegun Obasanjo, oversaw Nigeria's transition to democracy in 1979, handing power to the democratically elected government of Shehu Shagari. However, the Second Republic was short-lived, as General Muhammadu Buhari led a military coup in 1983.

Nigeria's military leaders from 1980s to 1990s

The military continued to dominate Nigerian politics throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with regimes led by General Ibrahim Babangida and General Sani Abacha. Abacha's rule was particularly notorious for human rights abuses and economic mismanagement. The country transitioned back to democracy in 1999 with the Fourth Republic, led by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Since 1999, Nigeria has maintained a democratic system, with presidents including Umaru Yar'Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu. Despite challenges and controversies, Nigeria's democratic institutions have endured, providing a framework for addressing the country's complex socio-economic and political issues.

Tinubu's ministers under pressure ahead of Independence Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's ministers have come under pressure to publicise the successes of the administration ahead of the 64th Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria.

This is because the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted President Tinubu's progress since his inception.

Idris mentioned the local government autonomy and the roll-out of the CNG busses among others, despite hunger and hardship in the country.

Source: Legit.ng