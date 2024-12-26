Late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu's wife, has rejected the proposed memorial lecture in honour of her late husband in Akure, on Friday, December 27

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is preoccupied with rubbishing Aketi's legacy

She alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa is pretending to organising lecture for Aketi's memorial just to embezzle money

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Akure, Ondo state - The wife of the late former Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has lambasted Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for planning to organise a memorial lecture for her late husband.

Mrs Akeredolu said the proposed lecture is not for her late husband because she and her family are not aware.

Akeredolu’s wife described the planned memorial as insidious propaganda, yahoo, and 419 lecture. Photo credit: @adaowere1

Source: Twitter

She stated this via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @adaowere1 on Wednesday, December 25.

The former First Lady accused Governor Aiyedatiwa of rubbishing Akeredolu's legacy and attempting “to chop money” using Akeredolu’s name.

She described the planned lecture as insidious propaganda, yahoo, and 419 lecture.

“Re: Purported Aketi lecture by Ondo State government.

Lucky can't be serious! Which legacy? Mtcheew 🙄🙄🙄. Lecture, my foot! This is not for Aketi because I and my family are not aware. As the saying goes: You and your co-travellers cannot shave Aketi's head in his absence. You cannot weep more than the bereaved. This is an insidious propaganda carried too far! Lucky, you are preoccupied with rubbishing Aketi's legacy; you can't succeed, anyway. Anybody close to Aketi and Arabinrin becomes your enemy. Your minions are scared to get close otherwise they lose their appointments. Now you want to pretend by organising one yeye lecture for Aketi's memorial as an entry point to chop money on Aketi's head. You are on your own o! If this is not #yahoo #419 lecture, tell me what it is!"

Late Akeredolu’s wife underwire for calling Nigeria “zoo”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu's wife came in for serious criticism from social media users after she described Nigeria as "a zoo country"

Mrs. Akeredolu lamented that Nigeria is not getting it right, especially with conducting elections.

Legit.ng reports that Betty is not new to controversies; while her husband was incapacitated, she battled purported adversaries online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng