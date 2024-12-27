Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the election of Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the new paramount ruler of Ijesha land

Clement Adesuyi Haastrup was the deputy governor of the state under the administration of the late Isiaka Adeleke, an uncle of the current governor

Adeleke's approval of Haastrup was against a court order restraining him and other chiefs from going ahead with the appointment of new Owa

Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, has been named the Owa-Obokun-elect from the Bilaro Ruling House. Haastrup deputized the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke, who was an uncle to the current governor.

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Governor Ademola Adeleke's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, announced the development in a statement on Friday, December 27.

Adeleke approves former deputy governor as Owa of Obokun

This development comes after the throne was left vacant following Oba Gabriel Aromolaran's passing in September 2024, after a remarkable 42-year reign. The High Chiefs subsequently declared a mourning period, paving the way for the selection of a new king.

In a surprising turn of events, Haastrup's emergence as the Owa-Obokun-elect occurred despite a court order restraining him, Governor Adeleke, and other officials from proceeding with the election or appointment of a new Owa-Obokun until a pending suit was resolved. Issued by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe of an Osun State High Court earlier this month, the order seems to have been disregarded.

How ex-deputy governor emerged as Owa of Obokun

According to Isaac Haastrup, the Bilaro Olu-Odo Ruling House Public Relations Officer, Haastrup defeated nine other candidates in a free and fair selection process held at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat. The kingmakers involved in the process included six Iwora mefa and seven agba Ijesa, highlighting the thoroughness of the selection process.

The announcement of Haastrup's emergence as the Owa-Obokun-elect was met with a heavy security presence in Ilesa township, with military operatives and others stationed at strategic locations.

It is worth noting that the Integrity Caucus of the Bilaro Olu-Odo Ruling House had earlier appealed to Governor Adeleke not to be partisan in the selection of a new Owa-Obokun. The court order issued earlier this month also aimed to prevent any undue influence in the selection process.

