Since President Donald Trump took office on Monday, January 20, 2025, he has been taking several decisive actions

One of the most prominent updates so far from the United States (US) is that the Trump administration has given the green light to law enforcement agents to arrest people deemed illegal immigrants

However, social media posts have alleged that the new US leader ordered the arrest of top Nigerian minister, Nyesom Wike

New York, USA - Facebook posts circulating in Nigeria claimed that United States (US) President Donald Trump, has ordered the arrest of Nyesom Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a former governor of Rivers state in Nigeria's south-south region. The FCT—which Wike presently supervises—is Nigeria's capital city and the seat of power.

The post reads:

"Trump orders Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to arrest ‘Wike’ on sight in any European country, including France, over alleged crimes committed during the 2023 election."

The FBI, an agency in the United States, enforces federal law and investigates a variety of criminal activity including terrorism, cybercrime, white-collar crimes, public corruption, civil rights violations, and other major crimes.

The claim can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But is it true that President Trump ordered Wike's arrest? Legit.ng has probed the matter.

No evidence on claim about Wike

Legit.ng found no media reports on Trump making such an order. It is unlikely that international media would fail to report a pronouncement of such weight by Trump linked to an influential Nigerian politician.

There is no mention of the purported order on Trump’s social media accounts —including on Truth Social where Trump is very active.

There is no evidence to support the claim that Trump has ordered the FBI to arrest Wike. The claim is false.

