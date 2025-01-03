Adamawa State governor and PDP leader Ahmadu Fintiri has announced the appointment of Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, a brother to President Bola Tinubu's NSA, Nuhu Ribadu

Governor Fintiri announced the appointment of Ribadu and six others as new emirs and chiefs of the new seven emirates

A statement from the governor's office said their appointments were based on merit and urged new appointees to promote peace in their communities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has appointed a brother to Nuhu Ribadu, President Bola Tinubu's National Security Adviser (NSA), among the seven new traditional rulers.

The appointment of the traditional rulers followed the creation of seven monarchies in the state. The new rulers include Sani Ahmadu Ribadu (the NSA's brother), Emir of Fufore and younger brother of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu; Alheri Nyako, Tol Huba; Bulus Luka Gadiga, Mbege Ka Michika; Ali Danburam, Ptil Madagali; John Dio, Gubo Yungur; Aggrey Ali, Kumu of Gombi; and Ahmadu Saibaru, Emir of Maiha.

Fintiri creates new chiefdoms and emirates

These appointments come after Governor Fintiri created five chiefdoms and two emirates on December 23, 2024, in response to public outcry. The new chiefdoms and emirates comprise four second-class and three third-class statuses. According to Humwashi Wonosikou, spokesperson for the governor, the selections were based on merit and popularity among the people ¹.

This development increases the number of chiefdoms and emirates in Adamawa State to 11 and four, respectively. Governor Fintiri has urged the new rulers to be fair, honest, and responsible in their duties.

The statement reads in part:

"Governor Fintiri congratulated the new Majesties, emphasizing that their selections were based on merit and their popularity among the people. He urged them to be fair, honest, and responsible in their duties. The approval takes effect immediately."

Minimum wage: Fintiri denies imposing N40k tax

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has denied the report that the state government imposed a tax of up to N40,000 on the new minimum wage.

Fintiri, in a video, explained that the PAYE deducted from the workers' salaries was not removed in the first two months after his government started paying the new minimum wage.

During the week, a report emerged that Governor Fintiri's administration has started removing between N10,000 to N40,000 from the new minimum wage.

