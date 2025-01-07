The ICPC has filed fresh charges against Muhammad Bashir Saidu, the former chief of staff to the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed charges against Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Saidu, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i of Kaduna State, at the Federal High Court.

Saidu, who also served as Commissioner of Finance in Kaduna State during El-Rufai's administration, is facing two-count charges of Money Laundering alongside Ibrahim Muktar, a public officer in the Ministry of Finance.

Why ICPC dragged ex-Rufai to court

According to the charge sheet, Saidu allegedly accepted a cash payment of N155 million from Muktar in March 2022, exceeding the authorized amount. He is also accused of indirectly taking control of the same amount which his Special Assistant, Muazu Abdu, received. The ICPC alleges that Saidu should have known that the funds were proceeds of an unlawful activity, namely corruption.

The charges filed by the ICPC contradict earlier claims that Saidu had been exonerated of all charges after a 10-month investigation. The case has sparked interest, with many following developments closely. Former Governor El-Rufai recently visited Saidu at the Kaduna State Correctional Service facility, where he is being held.

The ICPC's Assistant Chief Legal Officer, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, signed the charge sheet, which was filed on January 7, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Kaduna. If convicted, Saidu faces imprisonment for a term of not less than four years but not more than fourteen years, or a fine not less than five times the value of the proceeds of the crime, or both.

El-Rufai visited ex-aide in prison

Recently, El-Rufai visited Shehu at the correctional centre, accompanied by some key figures from his administration. He also made stops at the court where Sa’idu was arraigned, although he couldn't meet with the judge, and the office of Operation Fushin Kada, where he similarly didn't meet with security operatives.

The outcome of el-Rufai's discussions at the Police Command remains unknown, as he declined to speak with journalists. Sa’idu's arrest is linked to allegations of laundering N3.96 billion and misappropriating N244 million during his tenure as Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance and Local Government. The case has generated significant interest, with many following developments closely.

El-Rufai speaks on retirement in politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has disclosed his plan to return to politics in 2027, which would be after his studies abroad.

The former governor also denied the allegation that his administration misappropriated state funds when he was in power and alleged that his allies were being targeted.

According to El-Rufai, he is ready to swear with the holy Quran should he and others be asked to do so.

