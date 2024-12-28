Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has said there is a major improvement in the security situation in the state

The governor said President Bola Tinubu has been supportive and committed to the security situation in the state

Mutfwang made the comment during his visit to President Tinubu's residence in Bourdillon, Lagos, on Saturday, December 28

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has announced a significant improvement in the state's security situation in 2024. Speaking to State House correspondents after visiting President Bola Tinubu in Lagos, Mutfwang attributed the progress to security forces' efforts, technology investment, and community mobilization.

He noted that, unlike in 2023, Plateau State was able to celebrate Christmas with relative peace, thanks to the President's concern and support. Mutfwang acknowledged that, while not all challenges have been resolved, the overall security situation is improving.

Plateau governor promised continued efforts against crimes

The governor assured the public that his administration will continue to work hard to prevent criminal activities from thriving within the state's borders. The governor expressed his commitment to reassuring the people of Plateau State and instilling confidence in Nigerians, particularly those considering investing in the state.

Mutfwang's remarks come after a visit from the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who commended Mutfwang for his commitment to addressing security challenges in the state. Abubakar noted a significant improvement in security and assured the state government of his determination to combat banditry, farmer-herder clashes, and other regional security issues.

Governor Mutfwang's administration has made significant strides in improving security in Plateau State, and the governor is optimistic about the future. He believes that 2025 will be an even better year, with the right climate and environment for investment and growth.

Governor Mutfwang denied dumping PDP for APC

