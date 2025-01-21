Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is having a meeting with Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara, and the leaders of Ogoniland at the presidential Villa Abuja.

The delegation of Ogoni leaders includes Senator Lee Maeba Senators Magnus Abe, Olaka Nwogu, Chief Victor Giadom, Chief Kenneth Kobani, Monsignor Pius Kii, Leedom Mitee, as well as Senators Bennett Birabi Barry Mpigi and Joe Poroma.

As reported by Vanguard, the meeting may not be unconnected to the Ogoni clean-up and the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu were also present at the meeting.

Others include the minister of Environment, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abba and the minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed.

A coalition of civil society organisations had earlier demanded that the federal government allocate $1 trillion for the cleanup of the Niger Delta.

It will also serve as compensation for the loss of livelihoods, before the resumption of crude oil production in Ogoniland.

