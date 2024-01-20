A diaspora-based group has said Ogoni people deserve their own state after approximately 65 years of "agony" in their quest for self-determination in the Nigerian federation

In a message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu demanding an Ogoni state, the group implored the president to find a lasting solution to the challenges the region is confronted with

The group, therefore, asked President Tinubu to support the creation of Ogoni state to expand Nigeria's states to 37

Ogoni, Rivers State - The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People in the United States of America (MOSOP-USA) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to influence the creation of a state for Ogoni”.

Legit.ng reports that the Ogonis are a people in the Rivers south-east senatorial district. They number just over 2 million and live in a 1,050-square-kilometre homeland which they also refer to as Ogoniland.

Group demands Ogoni state

MOSOP-USA also lamented that “Ogoni is in deep trouble”, according to a report by Leadership newspaper.

In a recent statement signed by its president, Dinebari Augustine Kpuinen, MOSOP-USA frowned at the alleged marginalisation of Ogoni people.

The statement partly reads:

“We want to use this opportunity to remind President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria that Ogoni is still an integral part of Nigeria and, as such, should not be continuously denied its right to participate and benefit from the abundant wealth therein.

“(We want President Tinubu to) influence the creation of a state for Ogoni where Ogoni can have control of their affairs.

We want the president to set up a committee to investigate the alleged $300,000,000 that the minister of the federal capital territory (Nyesom Wike) fraudulently received from NNPC as compensation for Ogoni. Wike is not Ogoni and cannot receive or use money meant for Ogoni development.”

Ogoni: NNPC resumes oil production after years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) could breathe a sigh of relief as crude oil production in the Ogoni region resumed.

The development followed an Appeal Court judgement affirming its operatorship of the Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11).

