Port-Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers state said the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been putting the cart before the horse.

Fubara said that’s the reason the PDP has remained in a precarious situation.

Fubara said PDP leaders have been putting the cart before the horse. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

The governor said PDP leaders must do the proper things before the party can regain its glory in the affairs of the country, The Nation reports.

He stated this Fubara when the PDP Youth Wing led by its chairman, Jamilu Kalsingi visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Saturday night, January 18, 2025.

“It is the right thing, and if we have to get it done, those things that need to be put in place properly, we as a party must first of all do those things. But unfortunately, we found ourselves in a precarious situation where we are putting the cart before the horse rather than the horse before the cart.”

Fubara said he believes the PDP leaders will look into the issues affecting the growth and unity of our party now that the youths have taken the issue seriously.

“So it is a problem. But when the youths have decided to take this very serious issue into their own hands, I believe that the elders of the party at this point will understand that it is important for us to look into the issues affecting the growth and unity of our party”.

Fubara said that his government was doing everything possible to keep the true soul of the party alive.

The governor, however, said there were others in the state, who claimed to be in the party whereas they belonged to APDP.

“We have some sets here, who might claim that they are PDP or what do you call them, APDP. But ours, we remain PDP, we are doing everything to make sure that we still stand."

Fubara’s faction moves to takeover Rivers PDP from Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara’s faction and FCT minister, Nyesm Wike’s faction are set for a major showdown in Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

Governor Fubara’s faction has moved to take over the PDP’s secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The Wike's camp has warned that any attempt by the Fubara’s faction to take the party is tantamount to crisis.

