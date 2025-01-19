Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State may still be re-elected for a second term in office despite the political crisis in the state

This is due to some permutations that the governor has been making and the support he has been getting from some political bigwigs

Governor Fubara has been having a rift with his political godfather and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, barely six months since he got into office

Rivers state has always been a centre of discourse in Nigeria's polity. This is due to the fact that there has always been a political battle among stakeholders in the oil-rich state. Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been in the news since his emergence as the governor.

Barely six months into office, Governor Fubara started a rift with Nyesom Wike, his political godfather and the immediate past governor of Rivers. The two camps have made allegations and counter-allegations.

Reasons Governor Fubara could win second term election Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Why Wike is fighting Fubara

Wike and his camp have, on several occasions, described Governor Fubara as a betrayer, while Fubara and his camp accused the former governor of a plan to turn the state into his personal estate.

Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor and two-term minister under the immediate past administration, commented on the crisis. He noted that Rivers State has been tagged as the headquarters of betrayers in Nigeria.

The rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor has led to a debate about the governor's chances of having a second term in office. Many have opined that the governor would not be getting a second chance as Wike remained influential in state politics.

However, observations showed that some indices could favour the governor in the 2027 election and might be re-elected after all. Some of the factors that could favour Governor Fubara are listed below:

The battle for the PDP structure

Governor Fubara appeared to be winning the war over control of the PDP structure with the recent court judgment that sacked the party's leadership from wards, local government, and state levels.

All the elected party executives in the state were said to be loyalists of Wike. If the final outcome of the legal battle says the executive should go, the party's structure could fall under Fubara's control, which could be an advantage in winning his second term.

Odili, other bigwigs support

Peter Odili, a former governor and strong political actor in Rivers state politics, has thrown his weight behind Governor Fubara and condemned Wike.

Wike has offended many PDP bigwigs within and outside the state, giving Fubara more support from internal and external influences in the battle.

Amaechi may support Fubara

Former governor and ex-minister may end up supporting Governor Fubara as Wike appeared to be in control of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi, though an APC member, has been rumoured to have liaised with some PDP bigwigs since President Bola Tinubu ignored him. Thus, he may work with Fubara to gain back his political relevance in the state and at the national level.

On the other hand, Governor Fubara would need Amaechi's structure to regain his seat for a second term in office. Therefore, Amaechi and Fubara appeared to need each other in the 2027 election.

Having civil servants' support

Also, if his name made the ballot, Governor Fubara may have the support of the civil servants in the 2027 election.

Aside from approving the N85,000 minimum wage for the workers, the governor has also given them an N100,000 Christmas bonus to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Rivers: Police take over PDP secretariat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police barricaded the PDP secretariat at Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Thursday, January 16.

This development came after the Acting Executive Committee announced a plan to take over the secretariat following the court judgment that nullified the elections of the elected executive committee.

On Monday, January 12, the court nullified the 2024 PDP congresses at the ward, council, and state levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng