Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s faction and FCT minister, Nyesm Wike’s faction are set for a major showdown in Port Harcourt in Rivers state

Governor Fubara’s faction has moved to take over the PDP’s secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt

The Wike's camp has warned that any attempt by the Fubara’s faction to take the party is tantamount to crisis

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s faction is making plans to take over the Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat from the FCT minister, Nyesm Wike’s faction.

Fubara’s loyalists moved to resume work at the PDP’s secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt after the Rivers state high court judgment that nullified the party’s ward, local council, and state congresses conducted by Wike.

In his judgment, Justice Stephen Jumbo, the court's presiding judge, nullified the ward, local, and state government congresses of the PDP.

This came one month after another High Court nullified the APC's election wards, locals, and state government congresses in the state.

As reported by the Guardian, the Chairman of the Rivers West Senatorial District, Robinson Ewor, declared himself as the state’s Acting Chairman and Dr. Feilx Nkor as the Acting Secretary, among others.

They said it is based on the fact that their tenures expired on March 2024 before the purported nullified congresses.

Ewor accused Wike and other PDP members of manipulating a directive from the National Secretariat to extend the tenure of former executives.

According to Ewor, the alteration led to the controversial election that brought Chukwuemeka Aaron and others into office.

He vowed that his leadership would implement the court ruling and kick out Aaron, Martin Amaewhule, and 26 others as members of the PDP as they are not recognized as PDP members.

“The court barred Aaron Chukwuemeka and co from parading themselves as members and executives of the PDP in the state and various levels.

“What this judgement means to us is that the party is being restored to the original owners. The party is restored to the leader of the party, the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.”

The PDP Publicity Secretary loyal to Wike, Dr Kenneth Yorwika, said Ewor and his group cannot take over the party’s secretariat.

Yorwika noted that the matter has been appealed and it’s necessary for all concerned to wait for the appellant court ruling.

The pro-Wike politician warned that any attempt by the Fubara’s faction takeover the party is tantamount to crisis.

Rivers Crisis: Pro-Wike Lawmakers Overrides Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, signed three bills into law.

The lawmakers, loyal to Wike took the action a few days after Governor Fubara, stated that the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly remains the authentic one.

Speaker Amaewhule justified the decision by citing Section 100(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, stating that the legislature had the authority to override the governor's rejection of the bills.

