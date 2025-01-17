The governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has confirmed the appointment of 360 cleaners to the state civil service

Interestingly, Okpebholo, announced that the workers, who were receiving between N20,000 and N30,000 monthly, will now be paid the N70,000 new minimum wage

Dr Anthony Okungbowa, the state head of service (HOS) confirmed this in a statement on Friday and shared details on Okpebholo-led people-centered initiatives

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has employed 360 cleaners from the three senatorial districts into the state’s civil service commission.

Dr Anthony Okungbowa, the state head of service (HOS) revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Friday, January 17.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin, Okungbowa said that those recruited had been deployed to various government ministries and parastatals to boost the workforce.

Buttressing his point, he noted that the previous administration had a contractual agreement with consultants and contractors who could hire and fire at any time they pleased.

As reported by Vanguard, the HOS explained that the employees would receive the N70,000 minimum wage paid to all in Edo, adding that Okpebholo’s administration was committed to delivering good governance in all sectors.

360 cleaners in Edo enjoy job security

Speaking further, he added that before their employment, cleaners in the state were receiving between N20,000 to N30,00 because they were working under contractors with no job security.

According to him, they have been given appointment letters and they cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Recently, the governor directed that cleaners should be employed into the state civil service as against using consultants and contractors.

“These consultants and contractors were into business and contract with government.

“They were paid to employ cleaners to clean government offices, and their take home pay then was not encouraging and couldn’t take them home.

“Gov Okpebholo was not pleased with the arrangement of the Obaseki administration, and as such instructed that a direct employment should be embarked on to ensure cleaners are recruited and get paid the N70,000 minimum wage,” he said.

