Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Edo state - Some elected councilors have impeached local government chairmen in Edo state as the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Edo state government makes a move to take over the LG areas.

The chairmen of Esan North-East, Dr. Kelly Ehidiamen Inedegbor, his Vice Chairman, Thomas Otiobhili, chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Tajudeen Alade, and his vice were impeached on Monday, January 6.

The LG chairman was accused of “gross misconduct, abuse of office, and failure to uphold their oath of office. Photo credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the impeachment of Inedegbor and his vice was said to have been agreed upon unanimously by the councilors.

The LG chairman was accused of “gross misconduct, abuse of office, and failure to uphold their oath of office.

Two councillors, Shedrack Onoghemenosen of Ward 11 and Samuel Udawele of Ward 2, addressed the impeachment letter to the Leader of the House, Paul Uhumesi.

Uhumesi also announced the suspension of three councillors: Sunday Ebosele (Ward 3), Smart Eboigbe (Ward 5), and Kingsley Osehon (Ward 10) for undisclosed reasons.

It was gathered that some councillors stormed the legislative chamber in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo, held plenary, and announced Alade and his vice’s impeachment.

Councillors installed the Leader of the legislative arm, Alabi Oshionogue, as the acting Chairman.

Oshionogue was replaced with Tope Jacob, as the new Leader of the House.

Oshionogue said that a committee had been set up to recover all the missing assets of the council and also dissolved all appointments made by Alade.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, witnessed the impeachment.

Adjoto said that he was satisfied with the peaceful way the proceedings went.

Edo LG chairmen, councillors defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the season of defection by suspended local government chairmen/chairperson and councillors in Edo state has began.

Suspended LG chairmen from Ovia South West, Hon Edosa Enowoghomenma and Owan West, Hon Dickson Ahonsi, have joined the ruling APC.

Enowoghomenma said he and some of his councillors joined APC to support the deputy governor, who is their son and brother while Ahonsi said Governor Monday Okpebholo's performance was responsible for the decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng