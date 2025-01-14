President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been challenged to boost the morale of the soldiers on the field by increasing their allowances and supplying them with more weapons

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South made the call while decrying the poor allowances and other challenges affecting the fight against insecurity

According to the senator, the Nigerian army has the capacity to defeat the Boko Haram terrorists but needs to be equipped with more fighter jets

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has disclosed that the way to reduce the expansion of the Boko Haram terrorists ravaging northeast Nigeria is to increase the number of attack helicopters of the Nigerian military.

The outspoken senator made the disclosure while speaking on Tuesday, January 14, on Channels TV's Politics Today. He stressed that the Nigerian army has the potential to crush terrorist activities in the region but called for more military funding.

Ndume speaks on poor allowances for soldiers Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @Senatorndume

Source: Twitter

Ndume speaks on challenges of the military

Speaking on the military's challenges, the senator cited low morale and inadequate equipment as the major factors confronting the fight against insecurity in the country.

Ndume revealed that an average Nigerian soldier in the theatre of operation receives N1,500 as his or her daily feeding allowance.

The senator, though, commended President Bola Tinubu-led federal government on increasing the salaries of the soldiers, and called on the government to increase their allowance to boost the soldiers.

Ndume also called on the government to come to the people's aid in Borno state, adding that they are ready to stay behind and defend their state. According to the lawmaker, the people are not ready to leave their homes anymore, and the government just need to immediately build destroyed buildings as soon as the terrorists attack.

What Governor Zulum has been doing?

The Senator maintained that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno was trying in this area, but the state had limited resources to implement such a move. He stressed that the strategy was started by Zulum's predecessor, Kashim Shettima, who is the current vice president.

It has been over two decades since northeast Nigeria has been under terrorist attacks. Borno state is one of the most affected states in the region. Before 2015, the Boko Haram terrorists had raised flags in some communities before the military started over-powering them.

Many deserted villages and towns have started coming back to life following strong military moves against the terrorist groups, and many of their members have dropped their weapons.

However, Ndume's comment was due to the renewed attacks from the terrorist groups, as it appeared that the Boko Haram group are now gaining the strength to come back and launch full attacks.

See the video of Ndume's comment here:

Ndume shares video of people at Tinubu's residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's Bourdillon residence has again become a topic of discussion after some residents were seen waiting for palliatives at the facility.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state shared the video on social media with a cryptic post which said poverty does not know boundaries or politics.

Tinubu had earlier said he had been sharing food palliatives at his residence for the past 25 years without any case of a stampede.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng