President Tinubu’s revised guidelines ban homosexuality, cross-dressing, and other behaviours in the Nigerian military

Prohibitions include body piercing, drunkenness, private businesses, and misuse of government resources to ensure professionalism

Former Senator Shehu Sani praised the move, sparking debate on its impact on personal freedoms and inclusivity

As part of efforts to maintain the ethics of the armed forces, President Bola Tinubu has approved new guidelines for Nigeria’s military personnel.

Specifically, the President explicitly banned homosexuality, and lesbianism, best!ality, cross-dressing, and other behaviours in the military.

The directive, outlined in Section 26 of the revised Harmonised Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service, was signed on December 16, 2024.

The provisions also prohibit military personnel from body piercing, tattooing, drunkenness, and engaging in disorderly behaviour.

Revised Military Code of Conduct

As reported by The Punch, the new rules as approved by Tinubu aim to enforce discipline and uphold professional standards within the military.

A copy of the document obtained by our correspondent states:

“An officer must not engage in homosexuality, lesbianism, and bestiaIity. He/she is not to belong to, or engage in activities of the LGBTQIA2S+ group and cross-dressing, amongst others.”

Other prohibitions include engaging in amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses, joining secret societies or political parties, and failing to meet financial obligations such as licensing and insuring vehicles.

The directive emphasizes:

“An officer shall not use or be allowed to use government property, his name, position, and connection in any way with commercial enterprises outside employment or activity.”

Other key provisions in the directive

The updated code also bars military personnel from engaging in private businesses, using federal government resources for personal gain, and accepting gifts or favours from subordinates, Tribune reported.

Furthermore, the code discourages any form of public disgrace or misconduct, emphasizing the importance of preserving the military’s reputation.

While the directive outlines detailed behavioural expectations, it does not specify the punishments for violations.

Former Nigerian Senator Sani supports ban

Former Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to this development, describing it as a bold and commendable decision.

“Banning the citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah from the Nigerian Military is a welcome and commendable action,” Sani said.

The ban has sparked discussions among Nigerians, with some applauding the government’s stance on moral discipline while others question its potential implications for personal freedoms and inclusivity.

As the military implements these new guidelines, the spotlight remains on how these rules will shape Nigeria's armed forces' future conduct and professionalism.

