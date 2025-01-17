Ibadan people experienced a tense emotional moment as the residents of Aderinola Street and Adeyi Avenue held candlelight possession for the 2024 explosion victims on Thursday, January 16

Last week, the Bodija Estate Residents’ Association announced the plan to hold remembrance possessions for the victims

The association had earlier held an interdenominational memorial service at the Bodija Estate Baptist Church, and a Juma'at prayer is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 17

The people of Aderinola Street and Adeyi Avenue in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Thursday, January 16, held a candlelight possession to honour the casualties of the 2024 Ibadan explosion.

Legit.ng recalled that no less than five people died in the incident that happened a year ago in Bodija Estate. Also, over fifty houses and many vehicles were destroyed during the incident.

Why there was explosion in Ibadan

Reports later showed that illegal miners who had stored explosive devices in the residential areas caused the explosion.

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, addressed the incident and attributed it to negligence. In December, the governor inaugurated a 10-member committee to supervise the distribution of relief funds. He stressed that the support was to assist the victims and not compensate them.

The Bodija Estate Residents’ Association announced the plans to hold a remembrance for the victims of the incident last week.

On Thursday, January 16, the people held an interdenominational memorial service at the Bodija Estate Baptist Church. During the service, the association published the face of the deceased.

Also, the community has scheduled a Juma'at prayer service for Friday, January 17, at the Bodija Central Mosque to honour the memory of the victims.

Residents called for justice for Ibadan explosion victims

In his address, the association's president, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, called for justice for the victims. He added that the prosecution should be transparent and accountable so that the people could be closed.

Bamgbose noted that one of the people still has nowhere to stay while other victims are only staying with their relatives.

His statement reads in part:

“Some still look at where their houses used to be in hopelessly. We hope the support that the government is sending will be expedited and arrive very quickly so that hope that is delayed will not make the heart grow sick."

He then called on the people of the estate to show more solidarity and expressed satisfaction with the turnout for the memorial service. He disclosed that there is an ongoing effort to increase the security consciousness in the area through the operation know-your-neighbour.

Ibadan explosion: Victim narrated his experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that the explosion that rocked Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, on Tuesday night, has continued to pour out emotions as victims narrated their experiences

A victim identified as Akeem Oladipupo was seen in a video crying about his brother, who died in the unfortunate incident

Another eyewitness recounted that the incident happened at about 8 pm and that the police concluded that it was a dynamite after they inspected the scene

