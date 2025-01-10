Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Enugu state - The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has elected Senator John Azuta-Mbata as the new President-General.

Legit.ng recalls that the accomplished statesman and astute politician was elected as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Azuta-Mbata's leadership comes at a crucial time for Igbo unity and advancement Photo credit: @whitenigerian

The election took place at the old Government Lodge in Enugu, bringing together key Igbo leaders to select a leader.

Azuta-Mbata's leadership comes at a crucial time for Igbo unity and advancement, with more details on his plans for the community expected in the coming days.

Below are five interesting things to know about the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, according to Vanguard.

Former Senator

Azuta-Mbata was elected as the Senator for Rivers East constituency under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999.

He served for two terms having been reelected in April 2003.

Academic Background

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state.

Controversy and Vindication

He was accused of being involved in an N55 million budget bribe scam in April 2005.

He was fully acquitted by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on 1 June 2010 after the charges were quashed.

Education and Governance

He was a member of the Governing Council of Rivers State University of Science & Technology in Port Harcourt.

He demonstrated his commitment to educational development and institutional governance.

Legislative Contributions

Azuta-Mbata served in several key committees during his tenure in the Senate.

Committees include Defense, Works & Housing, Women Affairs, Finance & Appropriation (as Vice Chairman), and Local & Foreign Debts, among others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former IGP Mike Okiro withdrew from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential race following a court order questioning his eligibility based on his state of origin.

The Enugu State High Court ruled that Okiro's dual-state origin disqualifies him from contesting for a position zoned to Rivers State.

Okiro vows to respect the rule of law while pursuing legal remedies against the court order he believes infringes on his constitutional rights.

EFCC ordered to probe Ohanaeze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was asked to investigate the financial activities of the socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The youth wing of the organisation made the call on the EFCC in the name of financial transparency and accountability.

According to the Ohanaeze youth, the leadership of the group have not been giving accounts of money donated into the organisation's account.

