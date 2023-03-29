Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, has said that the newly elected national assembly members under the party would not dump the party for others.

The national chairman of the Labour Party disclosed this after his meeting with the senators-elect and house of representatives members-elect under the party in Abuja on Tuesday, March 27, Channels Television reported.

Abure assured the Labour Party would make a difference in strengthening the country's democracy.

According to Abure, the elected federal lawmakers under the Labour Party are people of integrity, and he assured that none of them would decamp to other parties during the 10th assembly.

He disclosed that the LP had won 8 senate seats and 34 in the green chamber.

His statement reads in part:

“We must put on record here that all those who were elected on the platform of the party, either to the House of Reps or the Senate, are well-responsible and dedicated to the party."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He expressed confidence that the elected lawmakers were aware of the reasons the people voted for them. adding that they have the capacity to resist infiltrations once the 10th national assembly is inaugurated.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Peter Obi, the candidate of the party in the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng