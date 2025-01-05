2027 Presidency: El-Rufai Reacts To Report Of Dumping APC For PDP
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has urged members of the public to disregard rumour of him dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
El-Rufai said the rumour of his defection to the PDP is a patent lies about his political affiliation.
He said he referred the person behind the fake news to his lawyers for further action.
The former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers"
Nigerians react to El-Rufai's alleged defection to PDP
Nigerians reacted to rumour of El-rufai defecting to the PDP ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
@abba_kyaude
I am a committed member of the PDP, and I was disappointed to hear that news. The PDP is already a harmonious party, operating effectively even in the absence of the President. However, your involvement has the potential to undermine our policies, as it appears you are pursuing a vendetta stemming from a conflict you initiated.
@Mekazynnaemeka2
Nigeria is in critical condition. Any political affiliation to rescue the country with good intention would be a welcome idea. We need leaders who are very empathetic, compassionate, and willing to make sacrifices for good. The country is in withering abyss of desolation.
@mamatii001
I definitely know it is lie.
Our @elrufai will never return into that sinking both.
U see this APC, baba no dey go anywhere..
Allah bless you sir.
@ThinkWonderfuly
Please, do tell us more about these "patent lies" and how they're ruining your reputation. I'm sure it has nothing to do with your own actions or affiliations.😊
@Abdalla_Nangere
I know it. Though Mallam may defect before 2027, the timing now seems uncalculated.
@KafinHausaa
You will decamp or you won't.
This is the right time Sir
@Maga_Yila
We hope one day you will join us in Atiku Abubabar camp.
Best of luck sir.
El-Rufai silent after visiting ex-Chief of Staff
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai visited the Kaduna State Correctional Facility on January 2 to see his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu.
El-Rufai, accompanied by three former commissioners, spent about 28 minutes at the facility but declined to comment.
Saidu, who served as El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, was arrested on January 1 and is facing financial crime allegations
