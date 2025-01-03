Nasir El-Rufai visited the Kaduna State Correctional Facility on January 2 to see his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu

El-Rufai, accompanied by three former commissioners, spent about 28 minutes at the facility but declined to comment

Saidu, who served as El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, was arrested on January 1 and is facing financial crime allegations

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, made a quiet visit to the Kaduna State Correctional Service Facility on Thursday, January 2, to see his former Chief of Staff, Bashir Saidu.

Saidu was remanded in the facility earlier this week on allegations of money laundering and other criminal charges.

El-Rufai keeps mum after visit to prison to see his ex-Chief of Staff Photo credit: @AdeWale35018792

Source: Twitter

Accompanied by three former commissioners, El-Rufai arrived at the correctional facility at around 10:19 am.

The group left approximately 28 minutes later, sparking curiosity among onlookers and media personnel, Daily Trust reported.

The former commissioners accompanying him were Jafaru Sani (former Commissioner of Education), Hafsat Baba (former Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development), and Ibrahim Hussaini (former Commissioner for Environment).

Despite the significant public interest in the visit, El-Rufai declined to comment on the nature of his visit or the charges against Saidu.

Efforts by journalists to engage him in conversation were unsuccessful. El-Rufai, dressed in a green cap and light green agbada, entered one of the Prado vehicles that had escorted him and promptly drove away.

Background of Saidu's arrest

Bashir Saidu, who served as Chief of Staff to El-Rufai during his tenure as governor, was arrested on Monday.

He was subsequently arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Rigasa and remanded in custody, facing accusations related to money laundering and other financial crimes.

Saidu’s arrest has raised eyebrows, as he was a key figure in El-Rufai’s administration, with many speculating about the political and legal ramifications of the case.

However, the silence maintained by El-Rufai and the lack of official statements only adds to the mystery surrounding the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng