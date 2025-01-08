Global site navigation

Local editions

Drama As Sowore Blasts Wike for Celebrating Son’s Graduation in UK: “Low-Down Dirty Shame”
Politics

Drama As Sowore Blasts Wike for Celebrating Son’s Graduation in UK: “Low-Down Dirty Shame”

by  Esther Odili 3 min read
  • Omoyele Sowore has strongly criticised Nyesom Wike for celebrating his son's graduation from Queen Mary University of London
  • Sowore called it shameful and accused Wike of hypocrisy, noting that his tenure as the governor of Rivers state was marred by allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption
  • Sowore claimed Wike sent his children to foreign schools funded with allegedly stolen state funds, after serving as education minister and failing to improve Nigeria's educational system

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has criticised Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for celebrating his son.

Sowore exposes Wike’s education double standards
Sowore tackles Wike for celebrating son’s graduation in UK. Photo credit: @YeleSowore
Source: Twitter

Sowore alleges Wike stole Rivers state funds

Legit.ng reported that Wike, celebrated his son, Jordan who bagged a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree at the Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

Read also

Breaking: Kano gov Yusuf's special adviser dies 48 hours after swearing in, details emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wike said he is happy to have witnessed the convocation ceremony alongside his wife.

The former Rivers state governor said he is happy with his son's progress in pursuing his career.

Sowore reacts as Wike celebrates son's graduation in UK university

In a swift reaction to the development, Sowore slammed Wike for celebrating his son’s graduation in the UK.

In a post shared on his X page, Sowore said Wike, allegedly looted Rivers state funds during his tenure as governor.

He also alleged that despite serving as a Minister of Education in Nigeria for four years, Wike could not build a school good enough for his children to study.

The human rights activist thereby noted that it was shameful for Wike to send his children to UK schools with stolen funds.

Sowore tweeted:

“It's a low-down dirty shame if ever there was one. But let us bring this royal brainwashing of foreign education home to us, the people."

Read also

Wike celebrates as son bags Master of Laws from UK university

The presidential hopeful also wrote on his Facebook page:

"Nyesom Wike served as local government Chairman for two terms, Minister of Education for four years, and Governor of Rivers State for two terms, totaling eight years. He is currently the FCT Minister, yet he sends his children to schools in the UK after the destruction of education in Nigeria and with funds stolen from the masses."

Read more about Wike, Sowore here:

Timi Frank blasts Wike for insulting Peter Odili, others

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike was lambasted for insulting former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili and others

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, urged Wike to stop insulting elders if he hopes to attain a similar status someday.

Read also

Nyesom Wike's sons show off dance moves while on groomsmen duties at wedding, peeps slam them

He alleged that " no normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except they are under the influence of intoxicants"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: