Omoyele Sowore has strongly criticised Nyesom Wike for celebrating his son's graduation from Queen Mary University of London

Sowore called it shameful and accused Wike of hypocrisy, noting that his tenure as the governor of Rivers state was marred by allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption

Sowore claimed Wike sent his children to foreign schools funded with allegedly stolen state funds, after serving as education minister and failing to improve Nigeria's educational system

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has criticised Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for celebrating his son.

Sowore tackles Wike for celebrating son’s graduation in UK. Photo credit: @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Sowore alleges Wike stole Rivers state funds

Legit.ng reported that Wike, celebrated his son, Jordan who bagged a Master of Laws (LLM) Degree at the Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom.

Wike said he is happy to have witnessed the convocation ceremony alongside his wife.

The former Rivers state governor said he is happy with his son's progress in pursuing his career.

Sowore reacts as Wike celebrates son's graduation in UK university

In a swift reaction to the development, Sowore slammed Wike for celebrating his son’s graduation in the UK.

In a post shared on his X page, Sowore said Wike, allegedly looted Rivers state funds during his tenure as governor.

He also alleged that despite serving as a Minister of Education in Nigeria for four years, Wike could not build a school good enough for his children to study.

The human rights activist thereby noted that it was shameful for Wike to send his children to UK schools with stolen funds.

Sowore tweeted:

“It's a low-down dirty shame if ever there was one. But let us bring this royal brainwashing of foreign education home to us, the people."

The presidential hopeful also wrote on his Facebook page:

"Nyesom Wike served as local government Chairman for two terms, Minister of Education for four years, and Governor of Rivers State for two terms, totaling eight years. He is currently the FCT Minister, yet he sends his children to schools in the UK after the destruction of education in Nigeria and with funds stolen from the masses."

Read more about Wike, Sowore here:

Timi Frank blasts Wike for insulting Peter Odili, others

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike was lambasted for insulting former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili and others

Former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, urged Wike to stop insulting elders if he hopes to attain a similar status someday.

He alleged that " no normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except they are under the influence of intoxicants"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng