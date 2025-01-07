The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has reacted to the alleged defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The state PDP Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, said those circulating the rumour are not members of the party

Arenyeka said the speculations are the handiwork of jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors

Asaba, Delta state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, has rubbished the report that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has perfected plans to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state PDP Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, described the rumour circulating on social media as sinister and baseless.

This is according to a statement issued by Arenyeka on Monday, January 6, Vanguard reports.

According to Arenyeka, jobless political hirelings and their ignoble sponsors are behind the rumour of the alleged defection of Governor Oborevwori to the APC.

Arenyeka called on members of the public to disregard the “dubious speculation”.

He reassured Deltans all that nothing can distract Governor Oborevwori from delivering good governance through his laudable M.O.R.E agenda.

“We particularly state in clear terms that the faceless group of individuals spreading the rumours and parading themselves as concerned leaders of the PDP are impostors and are not members of our great Party.

“We strongly condemn in all vehemence the vile and wicked propaganda of the depraved perpetrators, particularly the key peddler, a notorious serial blackmailer and dishonest scoundrel who would live in infamy for concocting lies as a means of survival."

Ibori’s daughter declares APC supreme party after defection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Delta lawmaker Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu pledged her loyalty to Nigeria's ruling party, the APC.

She described the APC as the supreme party and vowed to bury the PDP in her constituency in Delta state.

Ibori-Suenu recently dumped the PDP and hinged her decision on its internal crisis, but the party has insisted that her seat in the House of Representatives remains vacant.

