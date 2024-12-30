Prophet Bisi Olujobi has shared what God told him concerning President Bola Tinubu, Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke

In his 2025 prophecies, he revealed what God said concerning Fubara's feud with FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Prophet Olujobi also predicted Nnamdi Kanu's fate and as well disclosed what will happen if Oyo Governor Makinde contest for president in 2027, adding that Osun governor Adeleke will not secure second term

Prophet Bisi Olujobi, International President of the Federation of League of Concerned Prophets of Nigeria and General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International, has released his 2025 prophecies.

Prophet Bisi Olujobi releases prophecies on Tinubu's re-election, Rivers crisis and more. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Tinubu will retain presidency in 2027, says prophet Olujobi

Speaking in Lagos during his 43rd year on the pulpit, prophet Olujobi asserted that despite widespread opposition, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will retain the presidency in the next election.

Speaking further, he claimed God told him to advise Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state to abandon any aspirations of ruling Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation, he added that his influence would wane after his second term.

Lagos race: Unexpected candidate to emerge in 2027

Speaking on the Lagos state governorship, prophet Olujobi predicted an unexpected fresh face would emerge as the next governor, bypassing current contenders.

This is amid the speculation surrounding Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

Rivers crisis: Fubara will overcome

Interestingly, the man of God shared vision for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state amid his rift with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state, but the prophet Olujobi predicted that Fubara will emerge victorious and regain control.

“Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara will overcome challenges and solidify his political standing,’’ the cleric said.

However, he urged Wike to pray to maintain political relevance.

Adeleke will lose re-election in Osun state, says prophet Olujobi

In a significant twsit, the the septuagenarian prophet revealed that Governor Ademeola Adeleke of Osun state will lose his re-election.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, prophet Olujobi said:

“Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke would not secure a second term.”

Nnamdi Kanu will be released, says prophet Olujobi

Olujobi also envisioned a the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

