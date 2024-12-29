Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said the PDP will emerge purposeful and impactful in 2025 to challenge the APC.

Akinniyi said Nigerians should look out for a cleansing exercise with the PDP in 2025.

Akinniyi said the PDP is the only political party or movement capable of ousting APC out of power in the country. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 29.

He said the PDP is the only political party or movement capable of ousting APC out of power in the country.

The PDP chieftain said Nigerians should expect a more responsible opposition in 2025, with PDP at the forefront.

He said a stronger and united PDP is needed to show APC the way out of Aso Villa, in 2027.

“While the party seems to be in a state of confusion, it's important to note that it will emerge purposeful and impactful in 2025.

"It's clear that the only party or movement capable of ousting APC is PDP and we need to get our house in order.

"We have seen that APC is a failed party hanging on to power forcefully — with no plans and knowledge on how to develop Nigeria and set the country on the path of prosperity.

"We will surely show that we are the alternative to this aberration of a party in power. The true pro-people party with a track record of excellence and development.

"In 2025, Nigerians should look out for a cleansing exercise with the PDP, to really have the truth of ordinary Nigerians. Politicians who are in bed with the PDP will be flushed out of the party or the party collapses."

