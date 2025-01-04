Celestial Church Pastors Died on January 1, 2025, Full List Emerges
- The CCC has announced the sudden demise of three influential pastors on the first day of the year 2025
- Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi, Shepherd Olumuyiwa Michael, and Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon all died on the same day
- The deaths of the three clerics have thrown the church community into mourning as members took to social media to express their grief
The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has announced the sudden passing of three prominent clerics, Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi, Shepherd Olumuyiwa Michael, and Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon, who died on the first day of the new year, 2025.
Their deaths have thrown the Celestial community into mourning, with members taking to social media to express their grief. The three clerics held important positions within the church.
Elusanmi was the Shepherd at Orisun Ayo Parish, Ilupeju, while Michael served as the Shepherd In-Charge of Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu. Olajuwon was the prophet at the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu, all in Lagos State.
CCC announces deaths of three pastors
Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala, secretary of the pastor in council and head of media and publicity for CCC worldwide, announced Olajuwon's death on the church's official website. Ajala described Olajuwon's passing as sudden and shocking, as he had participated in the cross-over service and was full of life until his death.
Ajala has warned against making a big deal out of the deaths, stating that death is a natural part of life and should not be treated as mysterious or superstitious. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reassured them that the Celestial headquarters would support them.
The church leadership has commiserated with the families of the deceased and promised to continue praying against sudden death. While the church is in mourning, Ajala has urged members not to attach any superstitious meaning to the deaths but rather to focus on celebrating the lives and contributions of the departed clerics.
Ex-President Jonathan's former ADC is dead
Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-ADC, Moses Jituboh, has reportedly died after a brief illness at 54,
Jituboh served Jonathan when he was the governor of Bayelsa state and when he was the vice president of Nigeria,
The deceased returned to the police force duties after former President Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng