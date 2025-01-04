The CCC has announced the sudden demise of three influential pastors on the first day of the year 2025

Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi, Shepherd Olumuyiwa Michael, and Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon all died on the same day

The deaths of the three clerics have thrown the church community into mourning as members took to social media to express their grief

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has announced the sudden passing of three prominent clerics, Evangelist Oladotun Elusanmi, Shepherd Olumuyiwa Michael, and Assistant Venerable Superior Evangelist Johnson Olajuwon, who died on the first day of the new year, 2025.

Their deaths have thrown the Celestial community into mourning, with members taking to social media to express their grief. The three clerics held important positions within the church.

Three celestial pastors died on new year's day Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Elusanmi was the Shepherd at Orisun Ayo Parish, Ilupeju, while Michael served as the Shepherd In-Charge of Christ Testimony Parish, Ikorodu. Olajuwon was the prophet at the Celestial Church of Christ, Saint S.B.J. Oshoffa Cathedral, International Headquarters, Ketu, all in Lagos State.

CCC announces deaths of three pastors

Superior Evangelist Kayode Ajala, secretary of the pastor in council and head of media and publicity for CCC worldwide, announced Olajuwon's death on the church's official website. Ajala described Olajuwon's passing as sudden and shocking, as he had participated in the cross-over service and was full of life until his death.

Ajala has warned against making a big deal out of the deaths, stating that death is a natural part of life and should not be treated as mysterious or superstitious. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reassured them that the Celestial headquarters would support them.

The church leadership has commiserated with the families of the deceased and promised to continue praying against sudden death. While the church is in mourning, Ajala has urged members not to attach any superstitious meaning to the deaths but rather to focus on celebrating the lives and contributions of the departed clerics.

Ex-President Jonathan's former ADC is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-ADC, Moses Jituboh, has reportedly died after a brief illness at 54,

Jituboh served Jonathan when he was the governor of Bayelsa state and when he was the vice president of Nigeria,

The deceased returned to the police force duties after former President Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng