Edo state - The Suspended Chairman of Ovia South West local government area, Hon Edosa Enowoghomenma and eight elected councillors have defected to the All Progressives Party (APC) .

The Leader of the House, Hon. Nosakhare Edobor also decamped to the APC alongside the LG chairman and councilors on Friday, January 3, 2025.

According to Vanguard, the chairman of Owan West LGA, Hon Dickson Ahonsi and five elected councillors also defected to the ruling APC.

Enowoghomenma explained the reason himself and the councilors decided to join the ruling APC.

“We have thought it wise to pitch tent with the APC in Ovia South West LGA, to work harmoniously with our governor, Distinguished Sen Monday Okpebholo, the governor of Edo State and our very own, our son, we call him Ovia Proper, Mr Project Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa. Hon Dennis is not a stranger to all of us, we know him and he is a blessing to Ovia South West.”

Ahonsi and other decampees were received by the APC Secretary in the state, Engr. Lawrence Okah and other members of the state executive committee.

Speaking on the reason for defecting to the ruling party, Ahonsi said Governor Monday Okpebholo steps to develop the state influenced their decision.

“Firstly, his activities on the assumption of office were impressive as he made important appointments, unlike the previous government. Soon the list of commissioners will be released and it is a welcome development.

“The projects that he has embarked upon show clearly that Edo is in safe hands and that is why I am here to join the party.”

Edo Assembly suspends 18 LG chairmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state House of Assembly announced the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen and vice chairmen in the state.

This development followed the allegation of misappropriation of funds against the suspended council chairmen and vice chairmen.

The assembly has directed that the heads of the legislative arms in the councils should take over the affairs of the local governments.

