The APC responds to Peter Obi’s New Year message, accusing him of spreading misleading claims about state of the nation

APC defends President Tinubu’s progress, highlighting improvements in the economy, security, and foreign investments

The APC questions Obi’s track record as Anambra Governor, accusing him of stirring public dissent instead of offering constructive solutions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded sharply to Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate after he issued a gloomy New Year message claiming that Nigeria's political, economic, and security situations are worsening.

Obi, in his message, suggested that the country is on a downward trajectory, fueling what APC described as "misleading" claims aimed at scoring cheap political points.

APC slams Peter Obi for condemning Tinubu's performance Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

APC defends progress under Tinubu’s administration

The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement shared via X (formerly known as Twitter), hit back, pointing out that despite Obi's negative message, there have been significant positive strides in various sectors under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Morka listed the economic progress, including a surge in foreign direct investments, a significant decrease in Nigeria’s debt servicing ratio, and a rise in the country’s oil production.

"Under President Tinubu, we have witnessed massive improvements: a steady economy, an improved security situation, and a growing confidence in the market. This is the reality, not the doom Obi presents," Morka said.

Tinubu's commitment to lowering costs

While acknowledging ongoing challenges like high food and drug prices, Morka emphasized President Tinubu’s resolve to tackle inflation, with a pledge to reduce it from 34% to 15% in the fiscal year.

"President Tinubu is committed to lowering food prices and enhancing local production. His administration is working tirelessly to ensure the reforms deliver their full benefits for Nigeria’s sustainable growth," Morka added.

Obi’s track record questioned

The APC also criticized Obi for his continuous criticism, pointing out his lack of significant achievements during his eight-year tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

The party noted that Obi’s current rhetoric seemed aimed at stirring public dissent rather than offering constructive solutions.

"Obi’s failure to leave a mark in Anambra raises questions about his capacity to offer viable solutions.

"His relentless pessimism is politically motivated, driven by a fear of losing relevance as President Tinubu's reforms succeed," said Morka.

APC urges Nigerians to support Tinubu's vision

The APC concluded by urging Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s "Renewed Hope Agenda" for the future of the country.

The party emphasized that, despite the challenges, the administration is building a strong foundation for a prosperous and transformed Nigeria.

"We call on Nigerians to remain confident that better days lie ahead under President Tinubu’s leadership," Morka said.

See the post:

President Tinubu named ThisDay's man of the year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians celebrate the dawn of the new year 2025, Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his bold and transformative leadership after he emerged as President in 2023 has been named ThisDay's Man of the Year.

The accolade celebrates his audacious reforms and steadfast resolve to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng