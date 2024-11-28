Ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo urged youths in Nigeria and other African countries to actively participate in politics to achieve long-term societal change, rather than relying solely on protests

Speaking at a Lagos conference, Osinbajo warned that any attempt by governments to regulate social media could infringe on free speech

Reflecting on the global use of social media for activism, Osinbajo noted that platforms like Twitter and Facebook have enabled youth to voice their political demands and mobilize for causes in various African countries

Former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that political action for social change in developing countries must go beyond protests.

Osinbajo made this assertion on Thursday, November 28, during the technology, new media, citizens, and governance conference in Gbagada, Lagos.

In his keynote address, Osinbajo underlined how young Africans deployed social media to organise protests in Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia.

As reported by The Cable, Osinbajo said it is important for social media platforms to regulate themselves, as any government-imposed regulation could be seen as an attempt to suppress free speech.

“Social media is really empowering for all and it is non-discriminatory — the weak, the strong, the treacherous, the mischievous and haters of every kind — have cover to speak their minds, speak truth to power, and insult,” he said.

‘Political power necessary for lasting change’

Speaking further, the former vice president added that political participation is necessary for the kind of holistic change required in developing societies.

According to Osinbajo, meaningful change cannot be achieved if the popular notion of “don’t get your hands dirty in politics” is maintained.

“In a democratic society where the objective of political action is to make substantial and structural change, this may only be possible within the context of partisan politics,” he said.

