The governor of Kano state Abba Kabir Yusuf has reacted to the tragedy recorded in Jigawa state on Thursday

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state on Thursday loses his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a fatal car accident, barely 24 hours after his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, reportedly died

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Governor Yusuf expressed deep sadness and encouraged Governor Namadi

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has reacted as his Jigawa state counterpart, Umar Namadi loses his eldest son, aged 24.

Recall that Namadi lost his son, Abdulwahab Namadi, in a road accident along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa road on Thursday, December 26.

His death came barely 24 hours after the governor’s mother died on Wednesday, December 25.

The late Abdulwahab was buried on Thursday evening in Kafin Hausa town according to Islamic rites.

Yusuf reacts as Jigawa gov loses eldest son

In a statement on Thursday, Yusuf extended his heartfelt condolences to Namadi over the death of his son.

As reported by the Punch, the governor described Abdulwahab’s death as a “tremendous tragedy, not only for the Namadi’s family but for Jigawa state and the entire region”.

“This is a deeply sorrowful moment for Jigawa State. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants Abdulwahab eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and comforts the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa State during this moment of grief,” Yusuf said.

Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson to the Kano governor, confirmed the statement on Thursday.

