The Nigeria Customs Service opened applications for Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres posts

This follows the NCS's recent announcement that it has been granted permission to employ 3,927 officers in 2025

Customs warned Nigerians to be on the lookout for con artists who might attempt to exploit the hiring process

Applications for a number of officer positions in the Nigeria Customs Service's (NCS) Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres were opened on Friday, 27th December 2024.

As part of its continuous efforts to improve trade facilitation and aid in the country's economic recovery, the NCS recently announced that it had obtained authority to hire 3,927 officers in 2025.

The meeting came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the National Assembly with the 2025 budget, which sets an ambitious spending target of N48 trillion with a projected revenue of N35 trillion.

At the agency's 61st quarterly board meeting, which took place on Wednesday, December 18, at the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja, the decision to hire more Customs officers was underlined.

Nigerians were cautioned by Customs to be cautious of scammers who might try to take advantage of the recruitment process.

“Our recruitment process is completely FREE and FAIR. We DO NOT charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process. If anyone demands payment, they are scammers,” the NCS warned.

Interested applicants can apply on the recruitment portal:

Requirement for Superintendent Cadre

University degree or HND (Higher National Diploma)

NYSC discharge Certificate

Requirement for Inspectorate Cadre

National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from any Approved Institution.

Requirement for Customs Assistant Cadre

O'Level (WAEC or NECO).

Nigeria customs warns public of fraudsters

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has cautioned the public about scammers posing as the agency on social media.

Abdullahi Maiwada, its national public relations officer, gave the warning in a statement titled, "Public awareness against fraudsters impersonating Nigeria Customs Service on social media platforms."

It would be recalled that earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that the NCS had resumed the electronic auctioning of abandoned and seized cars and other goods that have overstayed in the ports.

