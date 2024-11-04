The EFCC has arrested Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP and Atiku Abubakar's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Monday, November 4, while revealing the allegations against him

According to the EFCC, Okowa had honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency and was subsequently detained for the allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and detained Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta state.

Okowa is a chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election.

EFCC arrests Ifeanyi Okowa over N1.3 trillion 13% derivation fund Photo Credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Facebook

The PDP leader was arrested for allegedly diverting N1.3 trillion from the 13% derivation fund between 2015 and 2023. Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed this arrest on Monday, November 4, 2024. Okowa's arrest occurred when he reported to the Port Harcourt Directorate of the EFCC in response to investigators' invitations.

Why EFCC arrest former Governor Okowa

Okowa also faces allegations of failing to account for the funds and utilizing N40 billion to acquire shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas. Specifically, he allegedly purchased shares worth N40 billion in a major bank, representing 8% equity to float the offshore LNG, but allegedly used the funds for other purposes.

Additionally, investigators are probing Okowa's diversion of funds to acquire estates in Abuja and Asaba, Delta State capital. He is currently being held at the EFCC facility in Port Harcourt. This development follows previous calls by Delta oil communities for the EFCC to investigate Okowa over the alleged diversion of N1.07 trillion from the 13% oil derivation fund.

The EFCC has been actively pursuing cases of financial mismanagement and corruption involving former governors. In fact, the commission has reopened cases involving 13 ex-governors accused of N772 billion fraud.

EFCC: Court orders forfeiture of properties linked to Emefiele

Legit.ng earlier reported that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the CBN, has been told to forfeit the sum of $2.045 million.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja gave the order while delivering judgment on the application filed by the EFCC.

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the High Court made the order after Emefiele failed to present evidence that the properties were acquired from his lawful earnings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng