The PDP and Labour Party have tackled the APC-led federal government following viral video of Nigerians waiting for food hand handouts at the residence of President Bola Tinubu

While the Labour Party alleged that the APC has turned Nigerians to beggars, the PDP said said the federal government has weaponised poverty in the country, citing Tinubu's economic policies

However, the APC dismissed the allegations, saying the video is a long time gesture of Tinubu and that the opposition are trying to incite the public against the president

The opposition Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have strongly condemned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Nigeria's worsening poverty.

This backlash follows a viral video showing massive crowds of Nigerians waiting in line for food handouts at President Bola Tinubu's residence in Lagos on Christmas Eve. Senator Ali Ndume, who shared the video, highlighted the economic struggles facing the nation, stating that "poverty knows no tribe, religion, politics, or region."

Opposition kicks as hungry Nigerians storm Tinubu's residence Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, criticized the APC for turning Nigerians into beggars, citing the alarming statistics of poverty and hunger in the country. Ifoh noted that even the government has acknowledged the issue, and the international community has ranked Nigeria's poverty level as second only to India.

Accoring to The Punch, Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, also expressed concern over the deepening poverty, attributing it to President Tinubu's harsh economic policies.

PDP kicks over palliative sharing at Tinubu's residence

The PDP also weighed in on the issue, with Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor accusing President Tinubu's administration of "weaponizing poverty." Osadolor warned that Nigerians might reach a point of desperation where they would turn against the political elite.

However, the APC dismissed the criticisms, with National Publicity Director Bala Ibrahim defending President Tinubu's longstanding generosity and accusing the opposition of trying to incite Nigerians against the President.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria is indeed facing a severe child food poverty crisis, with around 11 million children experiencing severe food poverty. This is exacerbated by factors such as conflict, climate crises, and inequity. The organization has called for urgent action to address child food poverty and ensure that nutritious options are accessible and affordable for all.

See the video here:

2025: Tinubu budgeted N2bn to fuel villa's generators

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's 2025 budget to fuel the generators at the presidential villa has been revealed to be N1.99 billion.

The N1.99 billion budget is said to the a 5,100% increase from the N37.96 million allocated for the same purpose in the 2024 budget.

The budget has been met with criticism as it raised questions about the confidence in Nigeria's power infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng