Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had his first Presidential Media Chat at his Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday night, December 23.

Tinubu addressed several issues from the controversial tax reform bills, fuel subsidy removal, and stampedes among others.

Tax reform bills

"Tax reform is here to stay. We cannot continue to do what we were doing yesterday in today's economy. The essence of the tax reform bills is to eliminate the influence of colonial rule on Nigeria's economy."

Ongoing reforms in the economy

"We want this country to grow. There's no other way out of it unless we invest in our today's prosperity and opportunity!"

Insecurity

Today, I have confidence in my security architecture. It is very, very unfortunate that, you know, two decades of wanton killing. I remember when I jumped into the campaign, I had to stop the campaign to pay condolence visits to Maiduguri, Katsina, Kaduna, Yola. Today, you can still travel the roads. Before now, it was impossible. It took one incident to mess up an organized environment.

Removal of subsidy and harmonisation of forex

"We were spending our future. We were spending our generations fortune. We were not investing. We were just deceiving ourselves. That reforms are necessary!'

Stampede incidents

"Condolences to those who lost a family member, but it is good to give. I have been giving out food stuff, commodities, etc. in Bourdillon. If you know you don't have enough to give don't attempt or publicise it"

Budget deficit

Yes, we have headed the wrong road in the past. I don't want to look at that. I want to think about prosperity for our country. I want to think about tomorrow, today.

We have a serious infrastructure deficit. If you don't put money on a long-term matching project, a long-term business, you don't have the short-term to manage a long-term business. It's not smart. That's wrong.

Removal of subsidy in phases

I don't have any regrets removing fuel subsidy. We can't be subsidizing the entire West Africa sub region. Either we slice it in half or in bits, we still have to completely remove it.

