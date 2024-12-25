President Bola Tinubu's 2025 budget to fuel the generators at the presidential villa has been revealed to be N1.99 billion

The N1.99 billion budget is said to the a 5,100% increase from the N37.96 million allocated for the same purpose in the 2024 budget

The budget has been met with criticism as it raised questions about the confidence in Nigeria's power infrastructure

President Bola Tinubu has budgeted a whopping N1.99 billion in the 2025 appropriation bill to fuel the generators at the state house in Abuja. This amount represents a 5,100% increase from the N37.96 million allocated for the same purpose in the 2024 budget.

This significant hike in funding has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as a lack of confidence in the country's public power infrastructure. Despite substantial investments in the power sector between 2021 and 2024, Nigeria continues to grapple with inadequate power supply, unreliable energy infrastructure, and high electricity tariffs.

The power sector has been a major challenge for Nigeria, with homes and businesses frequently experiencing blackouts and resorting to self-generated power. This has resulted in significant economic losses, with the Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) estimating that businesses suffer a yearly $29 billion revenue loss due to inadequate power supply.

How poor electricity hinders industrial growth

According to The Guardian, the sector's challenges hinder industrial growth and deter investments and job creation. In an effort to address these challenges, the government has allocated N2.09 trillion to the Ministry of Power in 2025, with N2.08 trillion earmarked for capital projects.

This significant investment aims to improve the country's power infrastructure and provide a more reliable supply of electricity. However, critics argue that the government's reliance on generator fuel for the State House undermines its commitment to addressing the country's power challenges.

The 2025 budget proposal has also highlighted the government's priorities, with significant allocations for defence and security, infrastructure development, and human capital development. President Tinubu has emphasized the need for effective revenue generation, debt management, and project execution to ensure the successful implementation of the budget.

Reps passed 2025 budget for second reading

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's 2025 appropriation bill, which was presented to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, has passed a second reading at the House of Representatives.

The Green Chamber passed the 2025 budget on Thursday, December 19, 24 hours after President Tinubu presented it to the lawmakers.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the National Assembly on Wednesday by ministers and other members of his cabinet.

