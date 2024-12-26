Jigawa state governor, Umar Namadi, has lost his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, in a fatal car accident

Namadi was thrown into mourning barely 24 hours after his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, reportedly died

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, chief press secretary to the governor, confirmed and shared further details

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has announced the death of his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, who passed away on December 26, 2024, following a motor accident.

This incident happened after the governor mourned the passing of his mother, Maryam Namadi, who died on Wednesday, December 25, after a brief illness.

Abdulwahab, 24, was involved in a motor accident that occurred along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, chief press secretary to the governor, revealed this in a statement signed on Thursday.

Abdulwahab was laid to rest in Kafin Hausa town according to Islamic rites.

The statement reads:

GOVERNOR NAMADI ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF HIS BELOVED SON

"To Allah belongs that which He has taken, and to Him belongs that which He has given, and everything has an appointed time with Him.

"With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Excellency Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, announces the passing of yet another member of his family; his dear son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

"He departed this world this afternoon (Thursday, December 26th, 2024) as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

"The burial rite is taking place at this moment in Kafin Hausa town, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

"A 24 year old, late Abdulwahab is survived by his parents and many siblings."

