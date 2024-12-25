Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has extended the Christmas and New Year break for workers in Benue state from December 24, 2024, to January 6, 2025

In a statement released on Wednesday, Alia gave a reason for his decision and encouraged workers in the state to be patriotic

While civil servants will enjoy the extended break, essential service providers like hospitals, security agencies, and financial institutions will remain operational

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state, has announced an extension of the Christmas and New Year holidays for civil servants in the state.

Governor Alia extends public holiday for workers in Benue state. Photo credit: Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia

Source: Facebook

The governor revealed this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, December 25.

According to Alia, the dedication and hard work of the state’s workforce in advancing programmes and projects, has been instrumental to the Benue's development and prosperity.

“Your dedication and commitment to duty have been instrumental in driving our collective agenda for development,” he stated.

According to the statement, the extended holiday period will begin on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and end on Sunday, January 6, 2025.

Why did Alia extend the public holiday?

Governor Alia explained that this decision reflects his administration’s commitment to the well-being of civil servants, giving them time to celebrate the festive season with their families and attend to their agricultural activities.

“It is also expected that the holiday will afford you time to attend to your various agricultural engagements,” he added.

Essential service providers exempted

However, Alia instructed that essential services such as financial institutions, security agencies, hospitals, water boards, fire services, telecommunication companies, electricity, and energy providers, among others, should not be interrupted.

As reported by The Nation, Governor Alia also encouraged everyone to imbibe the spirit of unity, love, and peace, and to remain steadfast in their collective efforts to build a better and greater Benue state.

Read related reports on Christmas:

Diri approves Christmas break for workers in Bayelsa

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state announced a holiday break for civil servants in the state.

Civil servants in Bayelsa state will enjoy a seven-day break starting from December 24, 2024, through December 30, 2024, to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation & Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng