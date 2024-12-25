Christmas: Nigerian Governor Extends 2-Week Public Holiday for Civil Servants, Gives Reason
- Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has extended the Christmas and New Year break for workers in Benue state from December 24, 2024, to January 6, 2025
- In a statement released on Wednesday, Alia gave a reason for his decision and encouraged workers in the state to be patriotic
- While civil servants will enjoy the extended break, essential service providers like hospitals, security agencies, and financial institutions will remain operational
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state, has announced an extension of the Christmas and New Year holidays for civil servants in the state.
The governor revealed this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, December 25.
According to Alia, the dedication and hard work of the state’s workforce in advancing programmes and projects, has been instrumental to the Benue's development and prosperity.
“Your dedication and commitment to duty have been instrumental in driving our collective agenda for development,” he stated.
According to the statement, the extended holiday period will begin on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and end on Sunday, January 6, 2025.
Why did Alia extend the public holiday?
Governor Alia explained that this decision reflects his administration’s commitment to the well-being of civil servants, giving them time to celebrate the festive season with their families and attend to their agricultural activities.
“It is also expected that the holiday will afford you time to attend to your various agricultural engagements,” he added.
Essential service providers exempted
However, Alia instructed that essential services such as financial institutions, security agencies, hospitals, water boards, fire services, telecommunication companies, electricity, and energy providers, among others, should not be interrupted.
As reported by The Nation, Governor Alia also encouraged everyone to imbibe the spirit of unity, love, and peace, and to remain steadfast in their collective efforts to build a better and greater Benue state.
Read related reports on Christmas:
- Edo-North: Oshiomhole distributes 11,000 bags of rice to constituents as Christmas palliative
- Christmas: Gov Mutfwang launches free holiday transportation scheme for Plateau residents
- Christmas bonus: Ebonyi governor announces N150k for workers
Diri approves Christmas break for workers in Bayelsa
In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state announced a holiday break for civil servants in the state.
Civil servants in Bayelsa state will enjoy a seven-day break starting from December 24, 2024, through December 30, 2024, to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation & Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.