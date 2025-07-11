Liverpool will pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in their first pre-season match since their tragic deaths

A minute’s silence, black armbands, digital tributes, and a wreath-laying ceremony have been planned by the Reds

Jota played an instrumental role for Liverpool last season, helping the Reds clinch their 20th Premier League title

Liverpool will return to action this Sunday for the first time since the heartbreaking loss of forward Diogo Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva.

The Portuguese brothers were tragically killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3 after the Lamborghini they were driving suffered a tyre blow-out and skidded off the road, bursting into flames.

As the club begins its pre-season preparations, their opening friendly against Championship side Preston will carry more weight than usual as they have announced plans to honour Jota, The Mirror reports.

The fixture marks a moment of collective mourning and remembrance, both for Liverpool players and the wider football community.

Tributes planned at Preston match

Liverpool have announced a series of heartfelt tributes in honour of Jota and his brother, Daily Mirror reports.

Before kick-off at Preston's home ground, a minute’s silence will be held to pay respects to the lives lost.

Players from both sides will wear black armbands, and digital screens around the stadium, including pitchside advertising boards, will display tributes to the late Portuguese international and his younger brother.

In a touching gesture, Preston North End will also lay a wreath in front of the Liverpool supporters, showing solidarity with the grieving fans, Liverpool Echo noted.

As a final tribute, the anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" will echo through the stadium just before 3pm, ensuring Jota’s legacy is remembered in true Liverpool fashion.

Mourning a star gone too soon

Jota’s death came just 11 days after he married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso.

His passing has left a deep void not only in the squad but also in the hearts of fans around the world.

The 28-year-old had been a key figure for Liverpool since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers and was loved for his energy, technical skill, and humility.

According to Punch, Liverpool manager Arne Slot delayed the team’s return to training out of respect for Jota and his family.

Slot, captain Virgil van Dijk, and several members of the Liverpool first team were in attendance at the funeral held in Jota’s hometown of Gondomar, Portugal, last Saturday.

The pain of his loss will undoubtedly be felt throughout the season, but Sunday’s match offers a chance for players and fans alike to begin healing.

