The political terrain in Nigeria is filled with string personalities across the major political parties in the country

However, only four stood out in the course of the year 2024, distinguishing themselves among their colleagues

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi are among the most influential politicians in Nigeria in 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerian politicians have distinguished themselves by flexing their Influential figures in Nigeria’s political landscape in 2024.

The political actors have demonstrated their influence beyond their political parties and some far across their state of origin.

These politicians have remain relevant in the political terrian in 2024. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi/Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

As 2024 comes to a close in a few days, Legit.ng highlights the political gladiators, movers, and shakers of the political sphere in Nigeria in 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The number one citizen of Nigeria is the most influential figure and politician in the country.

After emerging as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu's influence has continued to increase, even with his ruling APC and his stronghold in the South West.

The former Lagos state governor's political has grown as he continues to dominate the political terrain in the year.

Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi's influence on the young people has not gotten cold even after losing the 2023 election to President Tinubu of the APC.

Many young people still see Obi as the face of hope and a breath of fresh air in Nigera’s politics.

The influence of the former Anambra state governor cut across tribes and religions as he continues to motivate and give hope with his unique way of playing politics.

Nyesom Wike

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is one of the shining lights in the government of President Tinubu.

Despite falling out with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state, Wik still controls the political structure in the Rivers PDP.

His influence got him a ministerial appointment in an APC government despite being a member of the PDP.

Wike’s performance in terms of road infrastructure in the nation’s capital has endeared him to residents and visitors alike.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate is the godfather of Kano state politics.

His Kwankwasiyya Movement swept and took over Kano state like a hurricane in the 2023 election.

Even after nearly 10 after he left office as governor of Kano state, Kwankwaso’s influence is still as strong as the December harmattan in the commercial city.

While members of the Labour Party (LP) in the national assembly are decamping to the ruling APC, NNPP lawmakers have remained and declared their allegiance to the string man of Kano politics.

Amount Tinubu allocates for Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu-led federal government set aside N27 billion for the entitlements of former presidents, vice presidents, heads of state, and professors in 2025;

This was contained in the documents of the 2025 Appropriation Bill made available to a newspaper by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

From the investigations conducted, the beneficiaries of this allocation include ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan, and Buhari, alongside their vice and other notable individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng