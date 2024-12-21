Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has clarified his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election

According to the Oyo governor, his current focus is the completion of his second term tenure and not on the 2027 presidency

Makinde also urged the students under the state's institutions to apply for student loans when they asked him to reduce their school fees

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has responded to a question on contesting the presidency in the 2027 general election, adding that his present focus was to complete the task of governing the state that the people of Oyo have given him.

Makinde gave the response while speaking at a media chat in the state capital on Saturday morning, December 21. He added that his focus was on completing his second term tenure and not contesting in the 2027 presidential election.

The governor said:

"I have work that the people of Oyo State gave me, so that is my focus right now, not the presidency in 2027."

During the media chats, the governor discussed several road projects in the state, promising the people that his administration would ensure the completion of all the roads under construction or renovation.

"Apply for student loans", Makinde told Oyo students

Makinde also responded to the request of a student who wanted his school fees to be reduced. The governor urged the students under the state's institution to apply for student loans, adding that the state is paying a higher new minimum wage now.

There has been rumour that Governor Makinde will fight for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election to challenge President Bola Tinubu. However, the governor has been neither here nor there about the report in different instances.

Governor Makinde goes on leave

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Makinde disclosed his intention to take four weeks of annual leave from the office.

The governor's intention was disclosed in a letter read on the floor of the state House of Assembly on Thursday, July 25.

According to the letter, Makinde noted that he had delegated power to govern the state to his deputy, Bayo Lawal.

